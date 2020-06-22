COVID-19 drive-thru testing site coming to Tomah Armory

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Next Tuesday, June 30, the Monroe County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard will host free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Tomah Armory.

Anyone with mild symptoms and over at age of five are encouraged to get tested. Organizers recommend that you bring a book or some form of entertainment as lines and wait times could be long.

Testing takes place from 9:30 A.M. until 5:30 P.M.

More information and traffic instructions are located at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19

Symptoms include...

· Cough

· Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

· Fever

· Chills or repeated shaking with chills

· Muscle aches

· Headache

· Sore throat

· New loss of smell/taste

· Fatigue

· Nausea

· Diarrhea