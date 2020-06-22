COVID-19 drive-thru testing site coming to Tomah Armory
TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Next Tuesday, June 30, the Monroe County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard will host free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Tomah Armory.
Anyone with mild symptoms and over at age of five are encouraged to get tested. Organizers recommend that you bring a book or some form of entertainment as lines and wait times could be long.
Testing takes place from 9:30 A.M. until 5:30 P.M.
More information and traffic instructions are located at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19
Symptoms include...
· Cough
· Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
· Fever
· Chills or repeated shaking with chills
· Muscle aches
· Headache
· Sore throat
· New loss of smell/taste
· Fatigue
· Nausea
· Diarrhea