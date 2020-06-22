Drier weather returns…

Rain comes to an end…

A pesky storm system will finally relinquish its grip on the area early this evening. As it pulls away the rain will end quickly. It left us with cooler temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Some of the area’s rain totaled well above an inch.

Slight chance of showers Tuesday afternoon…

As the storm pulls away northwesterly winds take over and dry us out, but a weak disturbance Tuesday afternoon may trigger isolated showers, but they will be quite spotty.

Wednesday Showers…

A passing disturbance from the northwest will bring another chance of showers and t-storms, but we won’t be expecting heavy rain or widespread issues.

Beautiful Thursday…

High pressure will take complete control on Thursday, and we should expect sunny skies and more warming to take over. It’s a return to 80 degree heat that will last into early next week, perhaps even longer. Medium range outlooks favor more heat.

Weekend t-storms…

The threat of rain will come back Friday and on the weekend as the heat settles in. It’s too early to firm up details of that rain.

Pollen season continues…

Grass pollen will be increasing as we return to drier weather.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden