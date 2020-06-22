Holmen district residents speak out against memorial wall removal

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Residents in the Holmen School District made their voices heard Monday night regarding a decision to remove a memorial wall in the high school.

More than a dozen people spoke to the Holmen School Board-all against the decision to not replace the memorials plaques of former students once a remodeling project is complete.

They included people who had family members on the wall.

Linda Murray-Stollenwerk was one of the speakers. Her daughter Mia's photo was on the wall. She spoke of the hurt she had when she received the letters about the decision to take down the wall. She also talked about community reaction.

"This issue has gone beyond our family's disappointment and hurt. The community of Holmen, its kids, and its taxpayers have shown up for this. As I write this, a petition was created-one of your students has generated more than 6,450 signatures of people who want this wall to stay," she said.

District Administrator Dr. Kristin Mueller said the board plans to create a committee with school officials, students, and community members regarding what steps to take in the future.

Prior to the meeting, a student-led protest was held outside the building. The people assembled disagreed with the district's decision stating it was hurtful to the families and friends of those whose names were on the wall.

"Some families are really hurt by their decision, and I know us students are really outraged by it," said Aidan Hutfless, a student and protester. "They are taking down pictures of fellow students that’s just not right I know that families are very, very traumatized by this decision. They want their students and family members to stay up on that wall."

A number of the signs said, "They are Vikings too" in reference to the school's mascot.