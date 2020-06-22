WATCH 7 p.m.: Holmen HS Memorial wall discussion

News app viewers can watch here

You can also watch the meeting on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our WXOW Facebook page.

The Holmen School Board is meeting this evening. One of the items on the agenda is discussion over a memorial wall inside Holmen High School.

The wall is coming down due to a remodeling project. It won't be going back up after the work is complete according to the district.

This has led to concerns by parents, students, and members of the community.

Comments by the public are expected at this evening's meeting.