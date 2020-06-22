In Minneapolis, talk of changing PD means taking on union

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Talk of changing the Minneapolis Police Department is everywhere in the wake of George Floyd’s death after an encounter with four officers. But real change may depend on confronting a powerful union that has resisted similar attempts for years. Local politicians and police leaders have long blamed an entrenched culture in the department and the union. But the union itself now faces powerful forces, including police leadership that is reexamining the union contract as well as public sentiment that is swinging against them. A small number of officers are also publicly speaking out to say they’re ready to embrace change.