Investigation of La Crosse home invasion underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sunday night southside home invasion that hurt two people is under investigation by La Crosse Police.

Around 8:40 p.m., a Black male and a Black female knocked on the door of a residence in the 900 block of 7th St. South. They were able to force their way into the residence and began attacking a man and a woman who were there.

While the two men fought, a handgun fell out of the attacker's pocket. The male victim was able to grab the gun. As the two fought, the victim was able to eject release the magazine and eject a round from the weapon before the suspect was able to get the gun back.

The suspects ran from the residence after taking money from the pair.

Both victims were injured in the attack and robbery.

Anyone with information on these crimes are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

