Keeping pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Many Fourth of July events have been canceled this year, but some firework displays are still anticipated. Fireworks are fun for most of us but not for every member of the family, including our pets.

"It's like an anxiety outburst," Dr. Bonni Robilliard of La Crescent Animal Care said. "Just like some people have anxiety issues, dogs do as well."

The unexplained loud booms and bright flashing lights can send pets into a frenzy. Some of them will tremble, hide and even try to run away.

There are steps that pet owners can take to make their pets feel more comfortable during firework shows. Keeping them indoors and close by can help keep them calm. Dr. Robilliard also recommends natural anxiety treatments and medications if necessary.

"Some of the dogs, just holding them close during fireworks is enough." Dr. Robilliard said. "Then there are those thunder shirts that wrap tightly around them and give them the sense that they are in the womb. And some dogs we do have to put on medications, calming medications."

Dr. Bonni Robilliard also recommends speaking to your animal care provider about the best way to treat your pet's anxiety.