LNG shipments by rail approved in US amid pipeline battles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Trump administration has taken the final step to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, a new front in the movement of energy products that had been opposed by environmental groups and 15 states. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration published the rule late last week for shipments of the flammable and odorless liquid known as LNG. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the new rule provides for the safe transportation of LNG by rail to more parts of the country where it is needed. The rule comes amid court and regulatory battles over pipeline projects designed to move the nation’s world-leading production of natural gas to markets.