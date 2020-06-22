Man arrest man for threats made with a gun in La Crosse bar

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A man is arrested on charges including endangering safety after displaying a handgun during an argument in a north side bar Friday night.

La Crosse Police said they were called to Fish's Bar and Grill on Caledonia Street around 11 a.m. for a person threatening others with a gun.

Officers found Benjamin Geiwitz, 31, in the beer garden. They were able to arrest him without incident. Police found a handgun in his waistband.

Officers later learned that Geiwitz was in an argument with some others at the bar. At one point, he displayed the handgun and worked the slide.

Police said he had a 0.3 percent preliminary breath test.

The charges Geiwitz was arrested on are Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Disorderly Conduct while Armed, and Intoxicated Use of a Firearm.

The La Crosse County District Attorney's Office said he posted a $1,000 on Saturday. He is scheduled for a court appearance on July 1.

