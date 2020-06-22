Medical Monday: Virtual visits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With more medical patients staying home, visits via the phone or computer continue to grow in popularity.

Gundersen Health System Dr. Robyn Borge said the provider was working to boost its virtual capability before the pandemic. COVID-19 shutting down non-essential treatment boosted the use of tele-health visits.

Borge also addressed how people are adjusting to using what might be a foreign technology and what sort of visits qualify. For more, check out the video. To schedule a virtual visit, click here.