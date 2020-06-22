Michigan asks judge to shut Enbridge pipeline in Great Lakes

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is asking a judge to shut down a pipeline in the Great Lakes after an energy company discovered that an anchor support had shifted deep below the surface. Enbridge insists the Line 5 pipeline itself was not damaged. The company resumed the flow of oil and natural gas liquids in the west leg of the system Saturday. Meanwhile, the east line in the Straits of Mackinac remains closed. That’s where the anchor support assembly had moved. State attorneys say both east and west lines should be turned off until an independent review is conducted.