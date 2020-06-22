Brewers ace ready to play his hand

Milwaukee (WISN) Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff is back in Milwaukee and keeping his arm ready.

In front of Craig Counsell, Woodruff threw four innings of live batting practice at Hitters Baseball Academy near Milwaukee.

He's hoping his stint back in Milwaukee will last until the end of the Brewers 2020 season.

"The only thing I can focus on is trying to keep myself in shape, worry about being ready for the season and when the time comes, I'll be ready. Of course we want to play. Everybody around and involved in baseball wants to play and especially the fans, the fans you know I know they want to see some live action, some live baseball and we want to get out there and do it, so we're hungry for some baseball that's for sure," Woodruff said.

Woodruff was 11-3 in 22 starts last season.

Story courtesy of Stephen Watson, WISN