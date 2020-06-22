Nearly all Wisconsin prisoners who got virus have recovered

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reports that nearly every inmate and worker in a Wisconsin prison who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered. The department said Monday that of the 268 inmates who tested positive, 261 have recovered. There are six active cases and one who was released. Among prison staff, there were 66 positive cases and 63 have recovered. There are three active cases. Most of the cases among inmates, 228, were at the Waupun Correctional Institution. That prison is operating at 36% above capacity.