New cases in Winona County as Minnesota reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 308 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Winona County Health and Human Services Department reported on Monday that five more people have contracted COVID-19.

Winona County didn't provide specifics on the new cases. They've had a total of 99 cases and 15 deaths from the virus.

They were a part of 308 new cases and four deaths recorded on Monday.

MDH said two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This is the lowest number of newly-reported deaths that MDH has reported since April. Over the past week, the single-day death toll had ranged between 19 deaths reported on Friday and six reported last Monday.

MDH said a total of 1,384 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 1,095 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were no new cases in either Fillmore or Houston counties on Monday.

A total of 33,227 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,392 health care workers, MDH said.

MDH said 29,065 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 513,137 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, health officials said.

Health officials said there are 332 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 156 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU that MDH has reported since May 3, when health officials reported 155 people hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea