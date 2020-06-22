 Skip to Content

New cases in Winona County as Minnesota reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 308 more cases

1:29 pm Coronavirus, Health, Top Stories

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Winona County Health and Human Services Department reported on Monday that five more people have contracted COVID-19.

Winona County didn't provide specifics on the new cases. They've had a total of 99 cases and 15 deaths from the virus.

They were a part of 308 new cases and four deaths recorded on Monday.

MDH said two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This is the lowest number of newly-reported deaths that MDH has reported since April. Over the past week, the single-day death toll had ranged between 19 deaths reported on Friday and six reported last Monday.

MDH said a total of 1,384 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 1,095 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were no new cases in either Fillmore or Houston counties on Monday.

A total of 33,227 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,392 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said 29,065 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 513,137 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, health officials said.

Health officials said there are 332 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 156 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU that MDH has reported since May 3, when health officials reported 155 people hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
