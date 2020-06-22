New elementary school principal named in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The West Salem School District has hired a new elementary school principal.

Tami Bagstad now heads the school. She replaces Ryan Rieber who moved up to become the district superintendent starting July 1.

Bagstad recently served as principal at Mondovi Middle and High School for the past two years. She also was principal in the Clintonville School District.

She's a UW-La Crosse and Viterbo graduate.

Rieber says in a statement, “Tami has the drive and passion to continue to move our elementary school into the future. She is passionate about kids, and her energetic and enthusiastic personality will translate well with our students and staff. Her previous experiences will serve her well as she

strives to live the elementary school's vision of ‘every student, everyone, every day."

She introduced herself to parents and students in a YouTube video which can be seen here.

