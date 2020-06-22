Pence visiting Milwaukee suburbs along with DeVos, Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit two conservative Milwaukee suburbs during a Tuesday trip to Wisconsin. The White House said Monday that Pence was to be joined by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for a school choice round table discussion at Waukesha STEM Academy. Following that, Pence will kick off his first “Faith in America” event in Pewaukee. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was to join Pence for that event. The Pence visit comes two days before President Donald Trump was to be in Marinette for a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.