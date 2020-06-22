Police: Pair of La Crosse shootings appear related

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two shootings in a La Crosse neighborhood are under investigation by police as they believe they are related to one another.

In both instances, no injuries were reported according to La Crosse Police.

The first happened Saturday evening around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South. Officers found multiple shell casings in an alley behind a home. They also discovered bullet holes in surrounding buildings. More shell casings were found in front of the home.

The second shooting happened around 12:42 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of 5th Avenue South. Police said a surveillance camera showed two vehicles speeding down the street as audio picked up sounds of gunfire.

Several homes and unoccupied cars were hit by gunfire.

Investigators recovered numerous shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information on these crimes are asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

