Putting the finishing touches on new family homes at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Seven new single family homes are being added to a Fort McCoy neighborhood, and the construction is in its final phase.

Fort McCoy is unique in the senses it provides a fully Army owned neighborhood for soldiers and their families to stay rent free. Staff Sergeant Jerod Meyer says that the housing search can be the hardest part about moving from one assignment to the next. He says this option to live on site with his family is incredibly helpful.

"The best things honestly about this community are the people and followed very closely by the homes themselves," said Meyer. "Being a young guy with a young family that is growing, having the ability to move into these homes took such a weight off of our shoulders."

"Being in the military you don't necessarily want to buy a house every place you go because now you are trying to sell a house," said Meyer.

As the operation at Fort McCoy continues to grow, so does the demand for family housing says Director of Public Works Liane Haun.

"Fort McCoy currently has 113 single-family housing units here on the installation. We are building seven more new homes that will take us to a total of 120," said Haun.

Haun says it feels like a typical neighborhood.

"This community seems very similar to a rural subdivision in Wisconsin which makes people feel at ease that children can ride their bikes around and yet they still feel safe living on the installation," said Haun. "There's a two mile walking trail around the community. We have basketball hoops, playgrounds, tennis courts, skateboard park, so it's really great for the service members and their families."

Fort McCoy Public Works says that there is still some room left for more on site family housing and they could continue to build in the future if there is the demand.

These seven houses, along with preparation work, utilities, pavement work, and installing electrical and natural gas systems cost $6.6 million.

