Remains found in Buffalo Co. homicide case

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - Following the arrest last week of a Rochester man on a homicide charge related to the disappearance of a Buffalo County woman, her remains are found in a suburb of the Twin Cities.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday afternoon that the remains of Beth Johnson were found in Blaine, Minnesota.

Johnson's boyfriend, Randall Merrick, 48, was arrested last week on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide-domestic abuse and hiding a corpse in the disappearance of Johnson.

According to the criminal complaint, the two lived together in Nelson, Wisconsin.

She was last seen on Christmas Day 2016 by her son.

The complaint alleges Merrick "did hide or bury a corpse" between December 2016 and March 2017. A police K-9 that searched the area around where the couple lived later reportedly smelled human remains at the home, inside a bedroom, utility shed, and the victim's car.

Her remains were never found until authorties made the announcement Monday.

The release from the Department of Justice didn't give any additional information on where the remains were located except to say they were found in Blaine. The statement didn't say how Johnson's remains ended up in Blaine or how they were recovered.

The release said they wouldn't be releasing any further details.

On Friday, Merrick waived extradition back to Wisconsin to face the charges. He is still listed as an inmate in the Olmsted County Jail as of 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.