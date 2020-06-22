September Freedom Honor Flight postponed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The scheduled September Freedom Honor Flight to Washington is postponed.

Organizers made the announcement that the September 12 flight for veterans to the Capitol won't happen at all in 2020.

According to Freedom Honor Flight, the national honor flight organization has suspended all flights for the rest of the year.

Freedom Honor Flight president Dave Larsen said that while it is a difficult decision, the veterans come first. “The safety of our veterans is our top priority. Our veterans are older adults and many have severe underlying chronic medical conditions. They are at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”

While flights won't happen, the Freedom Honor Flight organization still plans a fundraiser with Festival Foods next month where people can make donations to the group.

Freedom Honor Flight takes veterans from the region to Washington D.C. to visit memorials that honor their service and sacrifice.