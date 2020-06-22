Superintendent Surprise Send-off

WEST SALEM, Wis. - (WXOW) - Residents of West Salem decided to surprise their Superintendent before his very last meeting before retirement. That surprise came in parade form.

Sporting plenty of Panther pride and school colors orange and black, a small fleet of cars and trucks drove past the West Salem district office to send off Superintendent Troy Gunderson in a chorus of honks and cheers. A smiling Gunderson cheered back, waving at each passing vehicle.

Other residents stood across the street, waving giant signs thanking him for his 25 years of service to the school district.

The final stretch of parade wrapped up with a school bus, a few more honks, and some final exclamations of "Thank you!"