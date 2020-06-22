Support Big Brothers Big Sisters with a “Big Night In”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With COVID-19 continuing to impact area events, local nonprofits work to embrace the virtual platform. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region will offer a Big Night In for the month of July.

The cancellation of Bowl for Kids’ Sake puts a significant strain on BBBS and those who utilize their services, according to Kate Bickett. This new campaign seeks to make up for any possible shortfall encouraging people to still participate virtually in a team format.

Like Bowl for Kids’ Sake, people can get together with teams of 4-6 people and try to raise $500 as a team or $100 per person. At any point during the month, those who reach their goal will earn a prize bag and a celebration with their team. Bickett said some of the creative “night in” activities include virtual bowling with BBBS or a dinner party with their team.

Top fundraisers will win a $100 gift certificate. The most creative night in gets a $50 gift certificate, while the highest virtual bowling score will earn a $25 gift certificate.

Register, donate or sponsor the Big Night In all July long by clicking here. All proceeds support the mission of the 7 Rivers BBBS helping provide one-on-one mentoring for kids from all walks of life.