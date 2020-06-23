4th Street South closes for repairs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 4th Street South (USH 53 NB) will temporarily close to vehicular traffic with a detour beginning at Cass Street.

The temporary closure and detour are necessary for emergency removal and replacement of a collapsing sanitary sewer manhole in the intersection of 4th & King Streets. A detour will be posted for Northbound USH 53 thru traffic, using Cass Street, 7th Street, and La Crosse Street returning to USH 53 at 4th & La Crosse.

Additionally, the intersection of 4th & King Streets will be temporarily closed to all east/west vehicular traffic downtown. 4th Street, as well as side streets, will remain open to local traffic downtown, between Jay Street and La Crosse Street.

Motorists should anticipate traffic backups intermittently throughout the day, especially at peak hour times. Depending upon the weather, the temporary closure is expected to last through Friday, June 26.