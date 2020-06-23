A few more t-storms…

Scattered showers this afternoon…

Cold air aloft and leftover moisture from the latest storm combined to bring scattered showers and a t-storm or two. They will last into the evening before falling apart. Highs today were in the 70s.

Wednesday Showers…

A passing disturbance from the northwest will bring another chance of showers and t-storms, but we won’t be expecting heavy rain and widespread issues.

Beautiful Thursday…

High pressure will take complete control on Thursday, and we should expect mostly sunny skies and more warming to take over. It’s a return to 80 degree heat that will last into early next week, perhaps even longer. Medium range outlooks favor more heat.

Weekend t-storms…

The threat of rain will come back Friday and on the weekend as the heat settles in. It’s too early to firm up details of that rain, but there will be a potential for severe weather and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Stay tuned for updates.

Pollen season continues…

Grass pollen will be increasing as we return to drier weather.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden