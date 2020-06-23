Are you experiencing crisis fatigue?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Americans are no stranger to crises right now with first a global pandemic, and then weeks of rallies over the death of George Floyd.

With all the recent events, if you've been feeling more drained than usual, mental health professionals say you could be experiencing what's called "crisis fatigue."

According to Healthline, crisis fatigue is the body's reaction to ongoing stress; because in the early stages of an event, there's lots of energy and action involved, but when that crisis doesn't go away, the initial adrenaline wears off.

From there, local health officials said people often report a feeling of numbness.

"They may not feel anything, they may feel pain, or they may not feel clear like you just have this feeling of "puzzleness," said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital's Behavioral Health Manager Hayley Willetts. "There's going to be things that you can't control, and you need to focus on the ones that you can control, and that's your reaction to certain things."

Willetts stressed there's no standard reaction to a crisis. What some may find as stressful, others may not.

She said the best thing to do if you are feeling stress, however, is to take time for yourself, spend energy on the activities you enjoy, and remember that it's okay to unplug once in a while.