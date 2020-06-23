Authorities search for Trempealeau Co. suspect

OSSEO, Wis. (WXOW) - Osseo Police have posted a photo of a suspect wanted after the man ran from officers early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police tried to stop a vehicle in Osseo. The driver got out and was able to get away on foot.

He was identified as Mikel Joseph Koller, 32.

About three hours later, they got a 911 call from a homeowner who said someone matching Koller's description was in his garage.

Koller left before police could arrive.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Authorities ask that if you see him, call 911.

Osseo Police said they have a felony probation warrant and obstructing charge out against Koller.