Evers promises secret recording won’t happen again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is promising his staff won’t secretly record his calls with GOP legislative leaders again. One of Evers’ staff members recorded a May 14 call with Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Evers, Vos and Fitzgerald said they were unaware of the recording. State law requires at least one party on a call to know the to know it’s being recorded. Evers would not identify the staffer during a conference call with reporters Tuesday, instead reiterating he knew nothing about the recording, it was obviously wrong and won’t happen again.