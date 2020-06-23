Fauci says ‘it will be when not if’ for a COVID-19 vaccine

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The government's top infectious disease expert has told a House committee he believes "it will be when and not if" there will be a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also says he remains "cautiously optimistic" that some will be ready at the end of the year.

He has returned to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation's pandemic response, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

Fauci was testifying along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

One vaccine candidate will enter advanced trials next month.

Fauci says "we feel cautiously optimistic based on the concerted effort."

The White House has launched an effort called "Operation Warp Speed" to make sure a vaccine can be quickly mass-produced and distributed when it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration.