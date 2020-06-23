Judges differ on Minnesota absentee ballot witness mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s secretary of state still plans to waive the witness requirement for absentee ballots in the August primary, despite a federal judge’s opinion. The office of Secretary of State Steve Simon said Tuesday that Simon will follow a state court decision last week that approved an agreement removing the witness requirement. That move was sought in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund. But in a separate case brought by the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, the Star Tribune reports a federal judge said Tuesday that a similar agreement went “well beyond” the concerns raised by a voter. That voter said her health could be jeopardized by having to meet the witness requirement to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.