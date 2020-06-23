Kids in La Crescent dedicate this week to service

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - The Prince Of Peace Church in La Crescent sends dozens of kids every summer on a mission trip.

COVID-19 stopped the travel, but not the work.

Nearly 40 kids are spending the week fixing up houses and building a new playground at Veterans Park that will be accessible to everyone.

"It used to be one of my favorite places to hang out so I was just really excited to be able to help out people not only in the town, but people in the town with a disability. We're building wheelchair accessible things," said mission worker Max Fabian.

The kids were sad to hear their trip was canceled, but now that they're helping their own town, they're all in.

"Now that we're a day and a half in, everybody's invested and having fun. It's just a different year, it's different. Everyone is adapting well and fully invested," said crew leader Heidi Kerska.

All week long, the mission workers from Prince of Peach Church will be around La Crescent fixing up houses. The handicap-accessible playground at Veterans Park is expected to be completed in July.