UPDATE: La Crosse Co. adds to the list of locations where people visited who later tested positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, the La Crosse County Health Department updated its web page of public locations where the risk of exposure to COVID-19 has occurred.

The website can be found here

It is part of La Crosse County's information on the virus. The county also provides the Coulee COVID-19 Compass to help inform community residents of actions they can take to protect themselves from exposure to the virus.

The Outbreaks and Investigations page breaks down the locations into low, medium, and high risk. It also lists the dates when known positives were at the location.

The majority of the list are businesses such as bars and restaurants that were visited in the past two weeks by people who tested positive for COVID-19. It also includes five assisted living or senior care facilities.

Recent additions in the high risk category include The Freighthouse on June 18, the Lang Drive Kwik Trip on June 17, and JC Penney on June 17.

Anyone who was at any of the high-risk locations during the time period in question is asked to fill out a Risk Screening and Referral Form to be referred for testing.

People who may have been at one or more of the locations in the Medium and Low Risk categories don't need to fill out the form.

The county said they would be updating their list as new information comes in about the spread of the virus.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: