Lightning Safety Week

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) - Lightning can be fascinating to watch, but also extremely dangerous. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there are over 25 million lightning strikes a year in the U.S. and each could be potentially deadly.

This week is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. It aims to provide information on what to do when lightning strikes.

According to the NWS, 20-30 people die each year in the U.S. due to lightning and most of those deaths occur outdoors. The safest place to be in a storm is indoors. When you are inside, stay away from windows and avoid using water from the pipes as water (and the pipes) can be a good conductor of electricity.

In the case you find yourself outdoors, NWS Meteorologist Todd Shea says to find shelter immediately. Also avoid tall objects like trees, and especially avoid metal surfaces like fences, light poles and handhelds such as bats and golf clubs. "When you think about how far away lightning can strike or travel from its parent thunderstorm, really when you start hearing thunder you're potentially close enough to get struck. Kind of the new rule of thumb is within about 8 miles or so," said Shea.

Here are a few other fascinating facts about lightning:

The diameter of a lightning bolt is actually about the size of a quarter

Lightning is HOT...the temperature can reach five times the surface of the sun or about 50,000 degrees Farenheit.

The odds of getting struck are low, but not zero. NWS estimated a 1/1,222,000 chance of getting struck each year.

"While it might not be a high risk weather phenomenon, we just tell people not to take the chance. Why become a lightning victim when you can just go indoors and wait that storm out for just a matter of minutes and you'll be a lot safer," said Shea.

Many have likely heard that lightning can never strike the same place twice, but that is a myth. Lightning often times will strike the same place repeatedly, especially tall, pointy and isolated objects. The NWS says the Empire State Building gets struck on average of 23 times per year.