New basketball court coming to Powell Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Right now, construction is underway at Powell Park in La Crosse.

In 2018, the area known as 7th and Farnam Park near Hamilton School was identified as a possible site for housing expansion in the Powell/Poage/Hamilton Neighborhood. In 2019, funds were set aside to replace some of the features that were in that small park. After a survey was conducted within the neighborhood, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department identified the item most wanting to be replaced was a basketball court. Powell Park was chosen as the most ideal location for the court. The other options were Poage Park and Houska Park.

The current design awarded at $72,000 will add a full basketball court, fencing around the court, and an ADA sidewalk to Powell Park. Crews hope to have the project completed by late summer.