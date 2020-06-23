New cases in Houston, Winona counties; Minnesota reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 245 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said six of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials said 1,393 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 1,101 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department also reported that 245 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Winona County had two of those new cases. Houston had one.

A total of 33,469 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,428 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 29,399 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 520,045 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, health officials reported.

There are 339 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 158 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's two more people hospitalized in the ICU, and five more people hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Monday's update.

In recent weeks, health officials have reported a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea