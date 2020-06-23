Outgoing city planner proud of active dialogue with community during time

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Outgoing La Crosse City Planner Jason Gilman announced last week that he will step down over budget challenges affecting the city due to coronavirus.

Gilman isn't retiring, but he is taking a bit of time off before his next venture.

The former city planner spent five years in the position. Gilman has over 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors for planning.

He told News 19 he's most proud of the active dialogue he was able to establish with citizens and neighborhood associations, a critical part of the job as a city planner.

"Planners tend to be facilitators of civics and civic engagement," said Gilman. "We empower citizens with data, defensive data to mitigate downside risk... looking at what might be coming that we need to really consider, and offensive to help build capacity."

Through those conversations, Gilman was able to establish different plans for transportation, retail development, and diversity in urban development. Even with tough times hitting the city, Gilman remains very optimistic about the vision he's helped establish for a better future.

"La Crosse has a great user-friendly vision and path forward for the future that is driven by great civic engagement and an empowered citizenry with that data," said Gilman.

Gilman will continue independent consulting and take over as president of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Planning Association in 2021.

He also plans to spend more time with his family and help take care of his twin granddaughters.