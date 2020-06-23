Pence to court evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is launching a faith-centered tour in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, after touting Wisconsin’s school choice program for the second time this year. Pence’s events Tuesday in Wisconsin come as President Donald Trump is visiting a megachurch in Phoenix two days before he comes to Wisconsin for a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. The dual visits in one week speak to Wisconsin’s importance in the presidential race. Trump carried the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Pence’s “Faith in America” event in Pewaukee will highlight the central position that religious conservatives continue to occupy in the president’s base.