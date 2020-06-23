Police union says it’s been ‘scapegoated’ after Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of the Minneapolis police union are acknowledging that bystander video of the police encounter with George Floyd was “horrific,” but say they’ve been denied the chance to look at body camera video that may shed more light on what happened. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes. Aside from an initial statement offering support to Chauvin and other officers, the union has been mostly silent. On Tuesday, union president Bob Kroll told “CBS This Morning” that he thinks union members are being scapegoated for incompetent department leadership.