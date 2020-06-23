President Trump to appear in Fox News town hall Thursday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- President Trump will appear in a televised town hall Thursday in Green Bay hosted by the Fox News Network.

Trump will appear at 8 p.m. following a visit earlier in the day at a Marinette shipyard.

Commentator Sean Hannity made the announcement Monday evening, and posted to his Twitter account.

Brian Stelter, the chief media correspondent for CNN, tweeted shortly after the announcement that the town hall will originate from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, and will cover the latest on police reform and the 2020 election.