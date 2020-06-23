Protesters pull down Forward statue outside State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Protesters pulled down the Forward statue that normally stands outside the State Capitol and left it lying in the middle of the road.

Lance Veeser is with our sister station WKOW in Madison.

The protesters leave the statue on the street and march away. #wkow pic.twitter.com/sh3kZiFYkx — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

Demonstrators had been marching around downtown Madison, frustrated after the arrest of a protester earlier in the day.

The same group also tore down the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue a short time later. The group then went on to throw the statue into Lake Monona.