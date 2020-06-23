Report: School secretary misspent fundraising proceeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new report says that a former Iowa elementary school secretary failed to deposit more than $26,000 that was collected from fundraisers into the correct accounts, instead spending some of the money on personal expenses like mortgage payments. The report from Auditor Rob Sand’s office says Danielle Arnold improperly used bank accounts belonging to North Linn Elementary School and the school districts’ Parent Teacher Organizations. She resigned last year from her position at the school. No charges have been filed.