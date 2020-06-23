Spotty showers linger behind the sogginess

Returning sunshine…

Yesterday's rain pulled off to the east as the cloud covered remained overnight. Yet, clouds continue to signal to break apart to bring sun at times today.

There will be times of bright blue skies and other times of passing puffy clouds. Highs today and tomorrow will keep highs in the 70s. So getting out the doors will be likely but watch for isolated rain.

Isolated rain…

As the low pressure, that brought the heavy rain yesterday, exits the region it will continue to disturb the Coulee Region. With some daytime heating and leftover convection, a few spotty showers could pop-up. Both today and tomorrow between lunch and sunset will be the ideal time to watch for showers.

Know that these showers will move in quickly and exit just as fast. There will be little to no accumulation and some may even stay dry through this period.

Calm before the storm…

Thursday will be the day you will not have to worry about rainfall. This will also be when we start to watch high temperatures get out of the 70s. But warming means southerly winds will start to take over and usher in our next rainmaker. It could be another soggy weekend stay tuned for the forecast.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett