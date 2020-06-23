Loggers players work back into shape after long hiatus

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The sounds of bats hitting balls and balls hitting gloves are alive and well at the lumberyard.

It's a sure sign the loggers are ready to roll this summer.

Players starting arriving in La Crosse over the weekend.

Tuesday was the second full day of workouts with the season opener set for next week Wednesday.

For many these workouts are the first time players have been back on a baseball field since college seasons were suspended in mid-March.

Staying in baseball shape over the last three months was a challenge.

"Guys in the Chicagoland area we put together some games called quarantine ball. We did a lot of those. A lot of guys throwing in the upper 90's, so I got to see a lot of live pitching. A lot of weightlifting, just trying to get big and just a lot of BP," said outfielder Jason Hodges.

The Loggers home opener is Friday, July 3.