Toyota Cares donates to local community partnership

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Toyota Cares donated, $7,5000 to the La Crescent Area Health Community Partnership.

That partnership consists of the La Crescent Neighbors In Action and the La Crosse Food Shelf. Those organizations will be splitting the donation.

The money will help the food shelf continue to address food insecurity throughout Houston County, and enables Neighbors In Action to mobilize volunteers to perform tasks that allow older residents to live in their own homes longer.

When asked about the donation, Neighbors In Action Director Sandy Graves said this donation will keep the program going strong for the rest of the year, "It means that we continue to serve all the people that have needs really for at least throughout the summer and fall and probably through the end of the year, It’s really going to help us."

Toyota Cares has given nearly $100,000 to various community projects and organizations in recent years.