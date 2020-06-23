Twins sign 1st-round pick Aaron Sabato for $2.75M bonus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed first round draft pick Aaron Sabato with a $2.75 million bonus. Sabato, a first baseman from North Carolina, was taken with the 27th overall pick in the first round earlier this month. He signed for about $180,000 above the value for his draft slot assigned by Major League Baseball. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Sabato set a Tarheels freshman record with 18 home runs in 2019. As a sophomore in the virus-shortened 2020 season, Sabato batted .292 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 22 walks in 19 games.