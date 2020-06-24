21 new La Crosse Co. COVID-19 cases, one under 4-years-old

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said there were another 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One of the new cases involves a child four years or younger.

The new cases bring La Crosse County's total to 335.

As of Wednesday, 132 are considered recovered and 203 active cases in the county.

Today's positive rate was at 7 percent. Overall, the county went up one-tenth of a percent to 3.2 percent.

Four people are hospitalized.

The demographics for Wednesday's case involved the following age groups:

0-4: One female

One female 20-29 : Ten males, four females

: Ten males, four females 30-39 : Two males, one female

: Two males, one female 50-59: One male

One male 60-69: One male

One male 70-79: One male

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

Since Tuesday, the county had 283 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 10,152.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county is set at Severe Risk (RED) for the spread of the virus in the community.

On Tuesday, the county also updated the list of places where people may have been exposed to the virus. Their Outbreaks and Investigations page provides locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations on the dates mentioned by the county is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases was back up over 4 percent in new numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported seven deaths since yesterday and 31 new hospitalizations. There have been a total of 757 deaths in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,638 new test results, of which 432--or 4.3 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

Over the past seven days, an average of 3.6 percent of tests have returned with positive results.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measures what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of one from Tuesday. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 239 (-1) people hospitalized with the virus. 89 (-4) are in intensive care.

The Monroe County Health Department said they had five new cases. Two are males in their 20s with mild symptoms, one is a female in her 20s also with mild symptoms and a female in her 30s who is asymptomatic. The investigation is ongoing into the fifth case, a female in her teens.

Grant County recorded four new cases.

Vernon County added one case for a total of 32. Vernon County Health said their newest case is a woman in her 60s who is isolating at home.

Crawford County had one new case Wednesday.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 7 922 2 Crawford 32 2,267 0 Grant 136 4,920 12 Jackson 25 2,374 1 La Crosse 335 10,152 0 Monroe 57 4,149 1 Trempealeau 99 3,124 0 Vernon 32 2,463 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: