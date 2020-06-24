A copycat forecast today, then a short break from wet weather

Today: Tuesday copycat

Conditions, as you head out the door, will be very similar to Tuesday. It will be a cool comfortable start in the 50s with patchy fog. Then by the afternoon pop-up showers are possible again. A few showers may include gusty winds, brief downpours, and lightning. So make sure to head indoors if you hear thunder. Highs before sunset will stay within the 70s before our changes arrive.

Exhale…

Thursday will bring a much-needed break from tracking rainfall. Yet, the heat starts to ramp up. With an approaching low pressure, a warm front will start to extend moisture back into the region. Which ultimately means the humidity is on return. Humidity will not be excessive Thursday, but highs will climb into the 80s so it will be a warm day.

Weekend outlook…

Friday is our most likely chance at stronger thunderstorms. Rain showers could begin as early as Thursday night as the low pressure moves into the Upper Midwest. But once the frontal system makes it to the Coulee Region, this is when the chances of the storms increase.

But, there is good news in the weekend outlook as well. What could have been a very active weekend has trended to calm down. Saturday is bringing in dry conditions with the return of sunshine. This will extend into Sunday, but late Sunday the storm chances return.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett