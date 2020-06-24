Baseball scrambles back into action amid lingering concerns

As baseball scrambles to start an abbreviated season, the prevailing mood is one of nervous excitement. Major League Baseball set a 60-game schedule Tuesday night, and now the sport will try its best to complete a season and crown a champion amid a coronavirus pandemic that still looms over much of American life. Players report to camps July 1, and the regular season is supposed to start about three weeks later. It already feels like a whirlwind. Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire is a little uneasy because of the virus. Houston owner Jim Crane hopes teams can play in front of fans at some point.