Bond set at $1M cash for Buffalo Co. homicide suspect

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - The man accused of homicide in the death of a woman more than three years ago is now in Wisconsin to face charges.

Randall Merrick, 48, waived his extradition from Minnesota and was transported to Buffalo County where he's charged with one count of First-degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse in the death of Beth Johnson.

The two lived together in Nelson, Wisconsin.

She was last seen on Christmas Day 2016 by her son according to the criminal complaint.

Last week, remains found in Blaine, Minnesota were identified as Johnson.

Merrick was arrested on June 17 and was jailed in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. He waived his extradition at a hearing on Friday.

On Wednesday, Merrick appeared in Buffalo County Circuit Court for his initial appearance on the homicide charge and a charge of hiding a corpse.

Judge Joseph Boles set bond at $1 million cash with conditions.

Merrick's next court appearance is set for July 10.