Deputy rescues missing 2-year-old girl found stuck in muddy pond

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (Video from KSHB via CNN) — A quick-thinking deputy in Missouri rescued a missing 2-year-old girl found stuck in a muddy pond Monday afternoon.

Deputies in Johnson County, Missouri, were dispatched to a rural address north of Knob Noster around 4:17 p.m. Monday to help search for a toddler who had been missing for around 20 minutes.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said within a few minutes, Cpl. Nicole Collins arrived on the scene to help and noticed a large pond several hundred yards north of the home.

Collins asked if the pond had been searched and was told authorities had not gotten to that area yet.

Collins went to the pond where she found the child 10 to 15 feet from the bank. The little girl was submerged in water up her neck and was trapped in mud.

She reportedly wanted to swim, KSHB-TV reported.

Collins was able to quickly and safely pull the child from the water and back to safety.

“Everyone at the sheriff’s office would like to commend Cpl. Collins on her quick action in regards to this life saving incident,” authorities said in a post on Facebook.