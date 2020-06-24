Heat and t-storms on the way…

Scattered showers this afternoon…

Cold air aloft and leftover moisture from the latest storm are combining to bring scattered showers and a t-storm or two. They will last into the evening before falling apart. Highs today were mostly in the 70s.

Beautiful Thursday…

High pressure will take complete control on Thursday, and we should expect mostly sunny skies and more warming to take over. Clouds will begin to roll in late in the day. It’s a return to 80 degree heat that will last into early next week, perhaps even longer. Medium range outlooks favor above average heat into early July.

Weekend t-storms…

The threat of rain will come back Thursday night into Friday and again late this weekend as the heat settles in. It’s too early to firm up details of that rain, but there will be a potential for severe weather Friday and heavy rain as early as Thursday night that could lead to flooding. Stay tuned for updates.

Pollen season continues…

Grass pollen will be increasing Thursday and then temporarily falling with rain on Friday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden